BMW unveils MINI Clubman

BMW Group India has introduced the all new MINI Clubman, the fourth variant of the MINI brand, at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 37,90,000 in India. The car is available at all the five MINI dealerships as a completely built-up unit. “The Clubman is the biggest and most sophisticated MINI ever built. We expect encouraging response from our customers.” said Frank Schloeder, president (acting), BMW Group India said. A unique feature of the Clubman is the expandable automatic two-door boot. BMW Group bought the British brand Mini in 2001. — Special Correspondent