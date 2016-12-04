An Unkind Cut For Idle EPF A/c Holders

more-in

NEW DELHI: About 9 crore idle employees’ provident fund (EPF) accounts with Rs 44,000 crore of savings will not get any interest for the last five years, even though the government has rolled back a 2011 decision to stop paying interest on inoperative accounts — so classified when an EPF account doesn’t receive any fresh contribution for three consecutive years.

Moreover, even prospective interest credits will be paid into such EPF accounts only if the concerned employee approaches the PF office to transfer or close such accounts.

“The interest on inoperative accounts will be credited only when somebody comes to us for either transferring or closing of the account. Only a particular class of inoperative account holders, such as those who apply for transfer or closure, will be eligible and the other classes will remain inoperative only,” Central Provident Fund Commissioner V. P. Joy told The Hindu.

A notification issued by the Union labour ministry, dated November 11, said that a person’s Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account will continue to earn interest till she turns 58 years of age. By doing this, it reversed a decision taken by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011 to suspend interest credits on inoperative EPF accounts. However, the notification comes into effect from November 11.

“This means there will be no interest credit in the inoperative EPF accounts for the last five years since 2011 and in this financial year, till November 11,” said Prasanna Deokar, Vice President at Investment Advisory, India Life Capital.

Out of the total 15 crore EPF accounts, 9.23 crore are inoperative with around Rs 44,000 crore deposits in them. The EPFO has been earning money from the funds in these inoperative accounts. While it has paid an interest rate of between 8.25 to 8.8 per cent since 2011-12 to its active members, Mr Joy said no decision has been taken yet on utilising the interest amount earned by the EPFO on the funds from inoperative accounts over the past five years.

Mr. Joy said the EPF office doesn’t have “crucial details” such as date of birth of many account holders. “So, till we are able to figure out who is eligible, we will not be able to credit interest on all inoperative accounts,” he said, adding that the process of crediting interest on an inoperative account will only begin once a member approaches the PF department.

The decision to credit interest in inoperative EPF accounts was first announced by Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya in March.

However, according to the notification, inoperative EPF accounts of employees who settle abroad permanently and fail to withdraw their account balance within 36 months will not accrue any interest.

“The Labour Minister is clearly going back on his words. He had promised crediting interest on all inoperative accounts. The interest accrued on unclaimed EPF money since last five years has not been utilised for any purpose,” All India Trade Union Congress Secretary D.L. Sachdev said.

Mr. Sachdev said that the EPFO had invested the money of inoperative account members since 2011 to earn interest and it should be credited back to the workers.

“The UPA government had stopped crediting interest on inoperative accounts. We have taken a pro-worker decision…We have now decided to credit interest even to inoperative accounts,” Mr. Dattatreya had said after taking the decision in the EPFO’s central board of trustees meeting chaired by him in March.

