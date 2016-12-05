Amazon brings ‘Launchpad’ to India

more-in

NEW DELHI: Amazon on Monday rolled out ‘Amazon Launchpad’ for start-ups in India. Using the platform, start-ups will be able to market, sell, and deliver products to Amazon customers across the world. India is the seventh country where Amazon Launchpad has been made available.

The e-commerce giant has partnered with Startup India, Nasscom and Indian Angel Network, to help identify and enrol start-ups. Asked about the fee for joining Amazon Launchpad, Amazon said, “Sellers are required to pay a participation fee of Rs.5,000 per month in addition to the standard commission structure applicable as per product categories.”

Through the Launchpad page, start-ups can sell products on a global scale, overcoming general marketplace challenges such as requirements of large investments to get noticed and loss of margins in channels, the company said.

Jason Feldman, Director Global Innovations at Amazon said, “Through this programme, small entrepreneurs and innovators can go leverage the Amazon platform to increase the scale of their businesses and even get easy access to global markets.”

More than 25 Indian start-ups including Witworks, Leaf Wearables, Ducere Technologies, and Seventh Sense Technologies, have already joined the programme, Amazon added.

Any start-up that is interested in participating in Amazon Launchpad can apply online through the application page. If a start-up is not supported by the current partner network, the application shall be evaluated by Amazon.in for the start-up’s fitment to the programme, the company said.