Aditya Birla Health Insurance targets 10% share

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company, a JV of Aditya Birla Group and MMI holdings of South Africa, aims to grab a market share of around 8-10 per cent within the next four years. Chief Executive Officer Mayank Bathwal said that the firm has introduced two group products and is now concentrating on its retail products. Of the Rs.27,000 crore health insurance industry, 45 per cent each is of retail and group (corporate ) insurance. “The retail segment is growing faster, driven mainly by standalone health insurance companies,” he said. Through a smartphone-enabled health tracking plan, the insurer aims to ‘reward’ customers adopting healthy lifestyles. — Special Correspondent