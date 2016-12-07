Economy

Aditya Birla Health Insurance targets 10% share

more-in

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company, a JV of Aditya Birla Group and MMI holdings of South Africa, aims to grab a market share of around 8-10 per cent within the next four years. Chief Executive Officer Mayank Bathwal said that the firm has introduced two group products and is now concentrating on its retail products. Of the Rs.27,000 crore health insurance industry, 45 per cent each is of retail and group (corporate ) insurance. “The retail segment is growing faster, driven mainly by standalone health insurance companies,” he said. Through a smartphone-enabled health tracking plan, the insurer aims to ‘reward’ customers adopting healthy lifestyles. — Special Correspondent

Post a Comment
More In Economy
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2016 11:50:59 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/Aditya-Birla-Health-Insurance-targets-10-share/article16773663.ece

© The Hindu