Aditya Birla Financial Services Group launches health insurance arm

BENGALURU: Aditya Birla Financial Services Group (ABFSG) announced the launch of its standalone health insurance arm under the brand Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHICL). ABHICL is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and MMI Holdings Ltd. (MMI), a South African-based financial services group.

“ABHICL will seek to grow in a competitive market by making a positive impact on individuals and families,” said Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive – Financial Services, Aditya Birla Group, in a statement. “We are very bullish on this sector and our business model as health is a core necessity for the ambitious India.”

ABHICL said that it was entering the Indian health market with a differentiated business model when compared with the existing health insurance player. The company said that the customers would be able to select their own healthcare providers from an extensive network. They would also be able to manage healthcare expenses through informed choices and would be given ample opportunities to improve their overall health.

“We look forward to extending our health insurance solutions to the Indian market and are excited about the growth potential in India,” said Nicolaas Kruger, Group CEO of MMI Holdings, in a statement.

ABHICL said that it would target an existing captive consumer base of several million ABFSG customers. It plans to grow into newer category customers as well. ABHICL said that it would also introduce a chronic care management programme to cater to the unmet needs of the growing Indian population.