About Rs.2,000 crore declared after Nov. 8

About Rs.2,000 crore of undisclosed income has been declared by taxpayers since the Center’s demonetisation on November 8, the Finance Ministry said.

At least Rs.130 crore in cash and jewellery has been seized so far since the decision to ban high value currencies of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denominations.

“The Income Tax Department has carried out swift investigations in more than 400 cases since the demonetisation of old high denomination (OHD) currency announced by the Government on November 8, 2016,” according to an official statement.

“More than Rs.130 crore in cash and jewellery has been seized and approximately Rs.2,000 crore of undisclosed income has been admitted by the taxpayers.”

These declarations come following the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on November 28, which allows those holding undisclosed income to declare it and pay tax of 50 per cent tax, with the stipulation that 25 per cent of the total income be held in a non-interest bearing deposit for four years.

The government also recently revised upwards to Rs.67,382 crore the amount of black money disclosed under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS), the declaration window for which was open from June 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016.

Previously, under last year’s Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income & Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, 644 declarations of undisclosed foreign income and assets were received, with just Rs.2,428 crore being collected in taxes.

More than 30 such cases have been referred to the ED and are being sent to the CBI.

Bengaluru leads

Of these, the Bengaluru Investigation Unit of the Income Tax Department has sent the most (18) references to the ED. The Ludhiana and Bhopal units referred two cases each, while the Hyderabad and Pune units referred a case each.

SBI stops disclosures

State Bank of India, which had been sharing statistics on deposits received on a daily basis following the withdrawal of high-value notes, has now decided to discontinue the disclosures, bank officials said.

“There were a lot of speculations with the numbers we had shared. So, we have decided not to share the numbers any more,” an official said requesting anonymity.

As on December 3, it had received cash deposits worth Rs.2.31 lakh crore, and Rs.7,095 crore had been exchanged at its branches. Cash withdrawals stood at Rs.74,823 crore. There has been speculation as to the deposits made in the form of withdrawn notes and latest reports suggest they have crossed Rs.13 lakh crore. The government had said that Rs.15.44 lakh crore of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes were in circulation till November 8 when the demonetisation was announced.