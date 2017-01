A file picture of people standing in a long queue to withdraw money from an ATM in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs. 10,000 per day from Rs. 4,000. However, the weekly cash withdrawal limit is still unchanged at Rs. 24,000.

In addition, the limit on withdrawal from current accounts has been increased to Rs. 1,00,000 per week from Rs. 50,000. The new limit applies to overdraft and cash credit accounts too.