‘How many people withdraw ₹1 lakh a month from savings accounts?’

Rising global uncertainty makes it difficult to predict when India's economy would return to the 8% growth mark, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said, although growth will be over 7% in 2017-18 and rise further in 2018-19. Mr Das also said that conservative revenue estimates for the coming year leave room for a positive surprise on the fiscal deficit front, which has been pegged at 3.2% of GDP in the Budget. Edited excerpts from an interview with TCA Sharad Raghavan and Vikas Dhoot

Growth is expected to be in the range of 6.75% and 7.5% in 2017-18 as per Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian. Can we expect to return to 8% growth, perhaps, by 2018-19?

You see, I think this year, in 2017-18, I would expect the growth rate to be upwards of 7%. And going forward, in 2018-19 and 2019-20, I think there will be a northward movement of the growth curve. How much it will happen… I would have given a far more definitive answer if only the global situation had more certainty. The global situation has become even more volatile and uncertain than it was one year ago. So, unless there is some stability and certainty on that front, it would be very difficult.

But as far as India is concerned, I would expect our growth to be upwards of 7% in 2017-18, and the growth curve would only move northwards.

Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya had said he expects the last quarter of 2018-19 to see 8% growth, but not the full year…

Let us see. Interest rates will move in the southern direction, growth will move in the northern direction.

Last year, the government got windfall gains from low oil prices and telecom spectrum auctions. What about this year?

We have reduced telecom receipts in next year’s Budget Estimate to about Rs 50,000 crore, although we got nearly Rs 70,000-75,000 crore this year. On oil prices, we did benefit out of the cess which was levied, so therefore considering the already high base, we are only projecting a growth of 8.8% in indirect taxes.

On the taxation side, I wouldn’t like to use the word windfall, but a lot of cash has come into the banking system and there are a lot of possibilities of getting some income tax out of that. Either under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, should those people decide to declare it, or due to subsequent follow-up actions by the Income Tax Department.

When would you consider the remonetisation process complete?

Remonetisation is near complete. I am using the word ‘near’ because there is only one restriction which is there today: the withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 a week for savings bank accounts. But let us consider how many people withdraw Rs 24,000 a week. Multiplied by four, this works out to almost Rs 1 lakh a month. How many people really withdraw Rs 1 lakh from a savings bank account in cash - very few. Therefore, practically, remonetisation is over. But because this restriction is there, I am saying it is near complete.

RBI will decide the timeline for lifting the Rs 24,000 a week restriction. The maximum cash is withdrawn from current accounts where the restrictions have been lifted. So (for) savings bank accounts, it is just a matter of time.

The Ratan Watal Committee on digital payments recommended urgent amendments to the Payments and Settlements law of 2007 to protect consumers. Can we expect that in this session of Parliament?

That is why we have decided that we will comprehensively review it. Now, the ministry will review the Act, taking into consideration the recommendations of the committee. We will also have to consult other people associated with that Act within the government. But we have made a beginning by introducing the Payments and Settlements board, announced in the Budget.

We are not planning to take up the overall law in this session of Parliament. It requires a lot of consultation with other agencies, a lot of internal inter-ministerial deliberation. RBI will also be consulted, although its senior officials were a part of the committee.

On the less-cash push, the Budget has announced a lot of things, including the cash transaction limit, and the limit on company cash expenditure, do you think more needs to be done?

The signs are clearly visible of a move towards digitisation. People are using more of cards, more of cheques… I think it is a very healthy trend. Naturally, there will be more to be done. There are the interim recommendations of the committee of Chief Ministers and the Ratan Watal committee report, so we are studying all of that. It is a continuous process.

How would the confiscation of assets of absconding defaulters work?

We have two options. One is to amend some of the existing laws. The other is to come out with a new legislation to ensure that they appear before the concerned legal authorities or the relevant competent authorities. So we are examining both options.

Is this linked to the Finance Bill proposal that airlines must share the list of all international passengers to and from India, three days before departure?

That is basically to get information on Indians, who is travelling how many times. That the FM has himself mentioned in the Budget speech. Somebody shows a paltry income but travels abroad five-six times, either on business or on holiday, there is something missing… It is mainly for that. We had tried to get this information, if you recall, two years ago, from the income tax returns. Then there were lots of objections that we are making it cumbersome. So now we are getting it through this…

But it can be used to get information on the travel plans of somebody like a Vijay Mallya…

It is possible. But then nothing can prevent somebody from buying the ticket at the counter, last-minute. So therefore you need a legal mechanism which can deter people from just escaping the arm of the law. You confiscate the asset till they come and produce themselves before the authorities here.

The proposal to reduce the cash donation limit for political parties from Rs 20,000 per person to Rs 2,000 could be subverted by raising the number of donors..

In a democracy, how do you put a cap on the number of donors? Everybody has a right to contribute to a political party. You cannot put a cap. It will not stand legal scrutiny. But they are required to file their tax returns in time within a specified time limit now. It is definitely a move towards cleansing the political system.

The Economic Survey said that investment remains a challenge due to stressed bank and corporate balance sheets, but the larger part of the problem was the corporates. How does the Budget look to prop up private investment?

The government has done everything possible to revive private sector investment. Many big companies are saddled with their own NPA problem. For banks, the government has been funding their recapitalisation needs as per the Indradhanush plan. The government has amended the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act of 2002 and the DRT law (Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act). We have liberalised the FDI policy for Asset Reconstruction Companies or ARCs.

The Budget has said that the securitisation receipts of the ARCs will be listed in the stock exchanges, so the ARCs will be able to access more funds. They don’t have to lock-in their own resources. Now I think the banks will have to fix the problem by using the ARC or other routes available to them.

The other part of the story is that public investment has been stepped up in critical sectors like infrastructure, railways, roads, irrigation, even health and the rural sector. All of that will lead to higher consumption. So there will be demand for cement, steel, new employment opportunities for government spending. That creates a very positive environment.

The third part of the story is the positive fallout of demonetisation. Demonetisation has ensured that a lot of low-cost deposits have come to the banking system, which has enabled banks to reduce interest rates. Going forward, they would perhaps be in a position to reduce rates further. Naturally, they will be able to lend more to industry, service sector units and especially smaller firms with a turnover of up to Rs 50 crore. The Finance Minister has also reduced the tax rate for them to 25%. The banks will be in a better position to give individual loans, particularly housing loans or other consumption loans for buying a car or a motorcycle or a tractor.

Therefore, I think from the government’s side a number of measures have been taken. So now we have to see how the situation plays out.