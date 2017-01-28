‘Global travel to get tougher, but will not deter growth’

more-in

BLS International Services, a provider of outsourced visa and passport services, expects international travel to get tougher following Brexit and Donald Trump becoming the President of the U.S., and said these developments would, however, not curtail global travel that is currently growing at 4-5% annually.

The NSE- and BSE-listed company, whose revenue stood at about ₹505 crore in the last fiscal, believes that with “international borders becoming higher… the requirement for our solution will only increase.”

BLS International Services is expecting to close this fiscal with “100% growth,” Karan Aggarwal, Executive Director at BLS International, told The Hindu.

‘World is divided’

“The world is divided. With Trump becoming American President, Brexit happening, ISIS threat…international travel will get harder because of the distrust between nations. No reason that will curtail travel. Travel trends are constantly going up. The way forward is safe and secure systems are put in place so that people with wrong intentions don’t get through,” he said.

In 2015-16, the firm processed 1.7 million applications for about eight client governments, including India, UAE, Hungary, Iran, Malaysia and Singapore.

Profit growth

“In 2015-16, our revenues were ₹505 crore and PAT was ₹31 crore. Past four years we have seen CAGR of 45% for revenue and 35% for PAT… Because of the exceptional year we have had, we should have 100% growth this year for both revenues and PAT. If not 100%, at least 90 % growth should be there,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

In December, the company won a €175 million (about ₹1,300 crore) visa contract from Spain MAEC.

“For this we will be opening 120-130 centres in 50 plus countries. This would employ 1,500 people.

In India, there will be about 70 people and rest outside India,” he said, adding that the investments required for the project was about ₹150 crore.

“Spain is twice the size of our operations in 2015-16,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

E-governance project

The company also won an e-governance project worth ₹1,500 crore from Punjab government last year.

“We have put up 2,100 Sewa Kendras in Punjab state. These are run by 4,500 people that we have employed. All 223 services that Punjab government gives to citizens will be provided through this single window. The government has made ₹1,000 crore investment in setting up physical infrastructure,” he said.

BLS International has committed about ₹200 crore investment for this project.

BLS International has about 20% share of the global outsourced visa market.