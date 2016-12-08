‘Demand falls 25-30% on demonetisation’

more-in

Home-grown mobile handset major Micromax has seen a decline of 25-30 per cent in consumer demand following the demonetisation announcement last month.

“As per internal estimates, consumer demand is down by about 25-30 per cent in the past four weeks. The decline is sharper in the online sales (more than 45-50 per cent) as, for us, about 70-75 per cent of online orders were cash-on-delivery,” Micromax Chief Marketing Officer Shubhajit Sen said.

Online sales account for about 20-25 per cent of Micromax’s overall sales. Mr. Sen added that the demonetisation move has also impacted the supply chain and distribution.

“It has impacted smaller retailers who mainly deal with cash sales,” Mr. Sen said, adding that the situation was improving and should return to normal in the next 3-4 weeks.

4G devices

Micromax on Wednesday unveiled two 4G devices in the Vdeo range. Both devices, priced below Rs.5,000, come bundled with a Reliance SIM and preloaded with the Google Duo video-calling app.