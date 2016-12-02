Dispel perception of biased allocation of notes: RBI to banks

more-in

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday asked the banks which run the currency chests to dispel the perception of being biased in favour of their own branches while distributing currency notes.

Indicating that a perception has emerged that banks with currency chests are according priority towards supplying cash to their own bank branches, RBI said, “Banks with currency chests are advised to make visible efforts to dispel the perception of unequal allocation among other banks and their own branches.”

There are a total of 4,075 currency chests in the country out of which State Bank of India and its associate banks run more than 2,600. Other nationalised banks manage 1,173 chests and private sector banks manage 160 chests. The currency notes comes to the chests from the RBI. From there on, it is distributed to bank branches and automated teller machines.

In a meeting with the cabinet secretary just after the high-value currency notes were withdrawn, some small private banks had raised the issue of ‘lopsided’ distribution of currency from the chests. Some cooperative banks had also voiced similar concerns.