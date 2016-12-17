Digital transactions to bring transparency into system

more-in

Digital transactions will help bring transparency into the system, according to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for IT and Electronics.

The Minister’s comments comes amid the Centre’s efforts in pushing for a cashless ecosystem in India.

Transparency

“If the transactions are digital, the consumers are known to the banks, leading to transparency in the system,” he said addressing the AGM of FICCI.

He said the current dispensation is a transformative government. “This government is a transformative government, designed to make India an economic power.”

Talking about the government’s move to withdraw old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes, the minister said, “demonetisation is a part of a transformative programme which is aimed at stronger and more movable digital economy.”

Pointing out that not everybody in India had a smartphone, Mr.Prasad said, “We’re encouraging Aadhaar-based payment for them.”

With a population of more than 1.25 billion, India had 1.04 billion mobile phone users of which 350 million were smartphone users.

The government is working on an Android-based Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) application that has been developed in collaboration with TCS to ease the cashless payments process for merchants. The application will be rolled out shortly.

The 13-member Committee of Chief Ministers, formed to push digital payments in the country, has recommended that Aadhaar-enabled payment transactions should be kept free for users. Mr Prasad, who is also the Minister for Law and Justice, said India is also aiming to become international arbitration hub as well.