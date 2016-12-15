Digital content start-up Pocket Aces raises $3 mn.

more-in

Pocket Aces, a digital content creator, said that it had raised $3 million from a group of global investors led by Sequoia Capital India. Investors such as North Base Media, T.V. Mohandas Pai-led Aarin Capital, 3one4 Capital, Axilor Ventures, and FreeCharge founders also participated in the round. Pocket Aces was founded in 2014 by Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita, both engineers and former investment bankers, who moved to India with a mission to create high-quality local content for millennials. “The capital raised will be used to create exceptional content, bolster technology base, and add world-class talent to our team,” Anirudh Pandita said. — Special Correspondent