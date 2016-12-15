Dena Bank to distribute Chola MS non-life insurance products

more-in

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Dena Bank to distribute the former’s insurance products. Under the agreement, Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insurance products to Dena Bank customers through its nationwide branch network. On offer are Chola MS General Insurance’s personal and commercial products such as motor, home, health, travel, fire, marine and engineering insurance. Ashwani Kumar, Dena Bank Chairman and Managing Director, said: “Through this partnership, both Dena Bank and Chola MS seek to fulfil the non-life insurance needs of customers.” SS Gopalarathnam, Chola MS Managing Director said: “The opportunity offers immense scope to collaborate with Dena Bank and leverage technology to benefit customers. We are committed to working closely with the Dena Bank team to ensure that customers have access to the best of insurance protection for their personal and business needs.” Cholamandalam MS General Insurance is a joint venture between the Rs.295 billion diversified Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group of Japan. The company reported a gross written premium of Rs.2,452 crore in 2015-16 and has 110 branches and several thousand agents across the country. — Special Correspondent