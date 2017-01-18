Demonetisation fails to dent Samsung mobile phone sales

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is the latest to be unveiled. | Photo Credit: ASHOKE CHAKRABARTY

Demonetisation has not affected mobile phone sales of Samsung India, which holds nearly half of India’s smartphone market and a sizeable portion of the feature phone market.

“Our Diwali and Puja sales were very good in October, after which it always cools down (in November). However, after the initial slowdown, it was back to normal in December,” Manu Sharma, Vice-President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in response to a question.

“Retailers as well as consumers have been smart in their adaptability of digital payment modes,” he said at a press meet, adding that the company closed 2016 with a strong double-digit growth.

In India, Samsung Mobiles has 46.9% share of the smart phone market and 36.9% share of the feature phone market, according to Mr. Sharma.

Speaking after the unveiling of Galaxy C9 Pro, he said, “We expect this product to be a game-changer. India is one of the fastest-growing smart phone markets. Consumer trends indicate that more users prefer larger screen smartphones. Indian users are now moving to their second or third smart phone and are demanding more from their phones.”

He said that this was the first Samsung phone with a powerful 6 GB RAM which offers seamless multi-tasking experience. Samsung Mobile is part of Samsung Electronics Company Ltd., which is into TVs, mobile phones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, tablets and digital appliances among other products.