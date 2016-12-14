Demand for affordable housing to revive shortly

more-in

The affordable housing segment is expected to bounce back in 12 to 18 months or even before that and the property prices, which had reached abnormal levels in some places, are likely to correct to market prices soon, National Housing Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sriram Kalyanaraman told The Hindu recently over telephone.

The demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes will usher in more transparency in the sector and when the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 is also fully operational, customer confidence will go up. The demand is, hence, expected to revive shortly in the affordable segment, he said.

Prices of affordable housing, which are residential units priced less than Rs. 20 lakh or Rs. 25 lakh, might come down by 10 per cent or 15 per cent. With demonetisation, some of the loan repalyments at the lower end, which was coming in cash, was affected. However, repayments are back to normal now, according to the housing finance companies. The NHB will organise regional level meetings soon to get feedback at the regional level. The bank is in talks with the housing finance companies. “We will wait and watch the situation and the impact of the demonetisation,” he said.

Even if loan off-take from the housing finance companies slows down, it will eventually take off. There is a latent demand for affordable housing.

The Central Government is giving importance to affordable housing and has commited Rs. 22,000 crore for it as subsidies under various schemes. Some State Governments are also making affordable housing development easier. Of the total Rs. 273 crore disbursed under credit linked subsidy scheme, the NHB had disbursed Rs. 269 crore to 15,000 beneficiaries, he said.