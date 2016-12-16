Deferred consumption will spur growth, says Jayant Sinha

more-in

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told The Hindu that when India’s economic history is written, the demonetisation of high-value currency notes will be considered a watershed event in the same manner as the liberalisation of the economy in 1991. Terming the government’s initiatives such as Goods and Services Tax and the Bankruptcy code as the third generation of reforms, he said these will be far more consequential and profound than previous reforms. Edited excerpts:

Where would you rank demonetisation among India’s major reforms?

I would call it among the top three or four major reform events because it’s a very clean break from the past. When the external accounts were opened and de-licensing took place in July 1991, when the Budget for 1991-92 was announced, there was a very clear break from the past. The second very important reform event was P. Chidambaram’s Budget for 1997-98, where he announced a sharp cut in the direct tax rate with slabs of 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent. Between 1998 and 2004, many important reforms were undertaken but there was no single reform where the world changed overnight. I will think about that. But clearly, November 8, 2016, as a reform event, is extraordinarily important and is right up there with July 1991 or February 1997.

According to the RBI, Rs.12.44 lakh crore of old notes are already back in the banking system...

I think it’s wonderful that all the money comes back and we have worked towards that by giving a window to declare undisclosed income. Rather than burning your cash, you declare it and give up 50 per cent. That’s why a lot of money is coming back and it was well-thought out as this is coming to us in the form of taxes instantly available for utilisation. Had the money not come back to us through taxes and was extinguished from RBI’s liabilities, the manner in which it would have been available to the public would have been complicated. This is a very clean way. Secondly, if Rs.2-3 lakh crore would have been burnt in the jungles, we would have never found out who had the cash and how they were deploying it.

People are not spending and growth could go down, as per several experts...

That’s simply because they are not sure how this is going to play out. Everyday, people are realising that they can go to the bank and withdraw cash. Once that confidence is rebuilt, then consumption will come back up again. I think a lot of this is a deferred consumption. My own hypothesis would be that rather than seeing a lower growth in Q4, we will see a higher growth in Q4 because consumption deferred in Q3 will be undertaken in Q4. Some economists are arguing that we will see a decline in growth rate in the next two quarters, but I actually think Q4 growth will be higher than anticipated because of deferred consumption.

Despite a vocal opposition, the popular narrative seems to have been managed…

It’s really the action that shines through on its own merit as being something very good for economy and very popular. There are few measures that are massively popular across the board and actually good for the economy. I think it’s a master stroke. The reason people are feeling so good about it is because people recognise that there is a whole group of people who were operating beyond the laws of the land. People were angry about the corruption prevalent in the system.

Is there a risk of losing that support if cash supply doesn’t ease up soon?

It’s a fair concern that we have to re-monetise quickly. In fact, I was the one who popularised the term ‘remonetisation’ as it is at the heart of the issue. We have total confidence that by the end of December, we will have put enough cash in circulation and normalcy will largely be restored. Remember also that a little bit of inconvenience that people are going through right now is because largely Rs.2,000 notes are in circulation. Once the Rs.500 comes in circulation in sufficient numbers, which is rapidly happening, the two act as a set.

Economists have warned of a collapse in growth, but we are still to hear from Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian on this…

I just met with him to discuss exactly this. He said that to get a robust economic analysis done, you really have to wait for the data which is only now coming through. That’s what he is working on right now and would be able to speak once he’s put a robust analysis together, unlike other commentators who have spoken without facts.

I think anybody who has an opinion on the economic consequences are, is doing it without facts because it is too early to tell. There are a lot of economic issues in terms of whether there is deferred consumption, lower interest rates and robust financial system, what is the payoff from lower cash to GDP and higher tax to GDP ratios. Have people been able to make do through informal credit so that there is no permanent damage? All of these are matters that nobody can have a thoughtful opinion on. To view it only in limited economic lens and just worry about the GDP growth rate means missing out on other more profound changes. You can actually make a very good argument that the liberalisation shock of 1991 on one hand and on the other hand, the demonetisation shock are profound structural changes to the Indian economy and are going to be massively positive going forward.

What structural changes are you referring to?

My hypothesis is that the long-term economic benefits are far more substantial because they would compound over a long period of time than a short-term transient blip. Now let’s look at major non-economic factors that are even more important, such as the psychological change. Previously, the notion was that you can flout the law of the land, needn’t pay your taxes and there would be no consequences. We have a large parallel economy because people felt they can get away with impunity.

That mindset has now changed. People have recognised that we are going to enforce the law of the land and there will be major consequences if you don’t pay your taxes. This is a permanent change in landscape. This behavioural aspect is an extraordinary culture change. Can we estimate the economic value? We can’t. But this profound change is extremely powerful for India.