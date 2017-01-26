DSK to unveil four Benelli superbikes

more-in

Pune-based DSK Motowheels, a part of the diversified DSK Group, will unveil four Italian Benelli superbikes in India this year.

Superbikes with 135cc to 500cc engines will be imported from China and assembled at DSK’s CKD plant near Pune. They will be sold under the DSK Benelli brand.

The bikes, priced between ₹1 lakh and ₹5.50 lakh, were showcased at the Auto Expo in New Delhi and India Bike Week, Goa.

“The new range includes Benelli Tornado 302 (a sports bike), Benelli TRK 502 (an adventure bike), BX 250 (motard) and Benelli TNT-135 (a mini bike). The sports bike will be rolled out during April, the adventure bike in June, the motard in October and the mini-bike in November,” said Shirish Kulkarni, DSK Motowheels Chairman.

Mr. Kulkarni said while the ₹800 crore market for superbikes was growing at 35% to 40% annually, DSK Benelli posted a 75% year-on-year growth. Benelli super bikes were preferred by youngsters, college goers, IT professionals and by the rich.

“The premium segment comprising imported brands sells about 16,000 bikes per year in India. In FY16, we sold 2,700 super bikes. This year, our sales target is 4,500 and till December 2016, we have sold 4,100 bikes,” Mr. Kulkarni said.