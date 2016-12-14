Currency woes may hit States’ revenues, capex

more-in

The demonetisation of high value currency notes will impact state governments’ revenues due to the dampening effect on indirect tax collections, which could result in several states reducing their capital spending to maintain their fiscal deficits at the three per cent mandated level, according to ICRA.

“ICRA expects the tax revenues of the state governments in FY17 to be lower than budgeted in the wake of the ongoing cash crunch and its impact on consumption,” Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice President at ICRA said. “However, the states may not be able to appreciably compress their revenue expenditure below the projected level, as a result of which their revenue balances may be weaker than they forecast.”

“Nevertheless, some state governments may choose to curtail their capital spending to an extent to ensure that the fiscal deficit remains in line with the cap of three per cent of GSDP,” Mr Roy added.

While ICRA predicts that the ongoing cash crunch will hit consumption-oriented sectors such as trade, retail, travel, tourism and gems and jewellery, it says that the situation will begin to normalise by the fourth quarter of this financial year.

“Deferral of consumption would dampen the collections of sales tax and excise duty of the state governments in Q3 FY17, before gradually normalising from Q4 FY17 onwards,” Mr Roy said. “In addition, the slowdown in activity in the construction and real estate sectors would impact the stamps and registration collections of the state governments, with the negative impact on this tax revenue likely to be more prolonged compared to sales tax and excise duty.”

Since the majority of revenue expenditure by states comprises salaries, pensions, interest payments, and power and food subsidies, ICRA predicts that the slowdown in receipts could result in cash flow mismatches since these expenditures are sticky.

“To tide over the same, ICRA expects a higher incidence of state governments availing the Special Drawing Facility (SDF) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in H2 FY17, if they hold adequate collateral for this facility, in the form of long term Government of India securities and short term auction treasury bills,” Mr Roy said.

States that do not have sizable investments in such securities may resort to higher borrowings through State Development Loans (SDLs), he added.