Coffee estimate: output likely to be 316,700 MT

The post monsoon crop forecast for the year 2016-17 is placed at 316,700 MT, which shown a marginal reduction of 3,300 MT (-1.03%) over the post blossom estimate of 2016-17 of 320,000 MT, as per the second crop estimate of Coffee Board. Of the total estimate, the Arabica and Robusta break up are 96,200 MT and 220,500 MT respectively. Compared to post blossom estimate, Arabica production estimate has shown a decline of 3,800 MT (-3.80%) while robusta has shown a marginal increase of 500 MT (0.23%). Though the Southwest monsoon was weak and reported to be deficit in most of the coffee growing areas, the fruit drop was minimal which attributed to the marginal decline in post monsoon estimate, otherwise in general, if the monsoon rains are severe, the berry drop could be about 5%.

When compared to post blossom estimate of 2016-17, the reduction in post monsoon estimate has mainly come from Karnataka to the tune of 3,045 MT followed by Tamil Nadu 1000 MT, but Kerala has reported a marginal increase of 850 MT. 

However, when compared to final estimate of 2015-16, the post monsoon estimate of 2016-17 showed an overall decline of 31,300 MT comprising of 7,300 MT (-7.05%) decline in Arabica and 24,000 MT (9.82%) decline in Robusta. The drop in 2016-17 post monsoon estimates has mainly come from Karnataka to the tune of 25,220 MT followed by 5,940 MT in Kerala and 735 MT in Tamil Nadu over the final estimate of 2015-16.