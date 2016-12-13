Coal India second quarter dips sharply on lower e-auction prices, higher employee provisioning

more-in

Coal India Ltd. closed the second quarter with a sharp dip in its net profit from Rs.2,654.3 crore to Rs.600.2 crore a year ago, mainly on account of lower sales realisation and higher provisioning on employee benefits.

CIL’s consolidated first-half results pegged net sales at Rs.33,441.1 crore against Rs.35,913.3 crore between April and September 2015, while net profit stood at Rs.3,665.4 crore against Rs.6,251.3 crore a year ago.

The coal behemoth’s production dropped showed only a marginal uptick at 230 million tons ( 0.21 per cent growth) while offtake during the first half was lower at 249.1 million tons. Adding to the woes of lower sales, was the lower realisation from e-auction, an erstwhile cash-generator. Enquiries revealed that lower grades and softer prices had dampened per unit realisation by nearly Rs 500 per tons netting Rs 5782 crores from this channel .

CIL held out a better outlook for the third quarter, saying that output , impacted by the heavy monsoon has started improving. The year’s target is 598 million tons.

During the quarter, CIL’s employees benefit costs rose from Rs 7334.3 crores a year ago to Rs 8406.9 crores . It said that this included a Rs 710.6 crore ad hoc provision during this quarter.

This became necessary due to a rise in actuarial valuation in view of the declining bank interest regime. There are over three lakh permanent workers on the rolls of CIL and its eight subsidiaries and CIL’s pension outgo is heavy, sources said.

This is the second quarter when CIL is taking a hit on its profits, although profits had not dipped this sharply ( on account of lower realisations and interest earnings) in first quarter.