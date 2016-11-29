Coal India arm signs pact with SBI Caps

more-in

KOLKATA: Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) the consultancy arm of Coal India Ltd., has signed a memorandum of understanding with investment banker SBI Capital Markets.

The agreement is aimed at tapping each other’s strengths to increase their respective market share in the rapidly growing consultancy area, according to a statement from Coal India.

It is expected that CMPDI, with expertise in mineral exploration, resource evaluation including coal bed methane , mining geology , hydro geological and engineering geology investigations and mineral processing will provide technical and advisory support for assignments undertaken by SBICAP.

The MoU covers areas like providing help for due diligence for the overseas coal and mineral properties for clients, advising bidders in mineral sector and also advising governments for managing mineral sector.

The details of the scope of work and the commercial arrangement would be worked out later, according to the statement. The deal was signed by Sashi Kant, General Manager, business development, CMPDI and Supriyo Gupta vice-president SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

It may be mentioned that while companies scouting for acquisition of coal properties hire services of merchant bankers, there have been instances when lack of expertise had led to inadequacies in the reports and even incorrect due diligence.

A power utility had once `discovered’ that there was hardly any extractable coal deposits in a South-East Asian country-mine, even after initial reports had promised sufficient reserves.