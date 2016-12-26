Centre to invest ₹5 lakh crore under Sagarmala till May 2019: Gadkari

more-in

NEW DELHI: The Centre will implement projects worth ₹5 lakh crore till May 2019 under the Sagarmala project, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Sagarmala Development Company (SDC) has been formed to provide equity support to the government’s ambitious Sagarmala programme, which is aimed at promoting port-led economic development projects. “We would try to implement projects worth over ₹5 lakh crore (under Sagarmala programme) before we complete five years of our government,” Mr. Gadkari said while inaugurating the SDC office here.

The Centre has planned an investment of ₹12 lakh crore under the Sagarmala programme, out of which ₹eight lakh crore would be spent on industrial clusters and the remaining ₹four lakh crore would go to port-rail and port-road connectivity, and mechanisation and modernisation of ports.

The Minister said that the government had started work on projects worth about ₹1 lakh crore under the Sagarmala programme which is aimed at promoting port-led development along India’s 7,500 km-long coastline.

The SDC has been incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, with an initial authorised share capital of ₹1,000 crore and a subscribed share capital of ₹90 crore.