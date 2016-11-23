Budget airlines offer low fares

more-in

Budget carriers GoAir, IndiGo and SpiceJet have come out with low fare offers, bookings for which will close on November 24, 2016. GoAir has offered special low fare starting at Rs.736 (all-inclusive) for the travel between January 9 and March 31, 2017. Similarly, IndiGo and SpiceJet have offered fares starting Rs.737 for travel between January 9 and October 28, 2017. Limited seats are available on first come first serve basis, the airlines said. The airlines are accepting old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes at their airport ticketing counters till November 24, midnight. However these bookings can not be cancelled or changed.