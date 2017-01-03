Bharti Airtel offers 3GB free monthly data

more-in

In an attempt to counter free services offered by new entrant Reliance Jio, country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced 3GB free monthly data for a year for users switching to its network by February 28.

“Customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select Prepaid and Postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack/plan benefits,” the company said in a statement.

The offer, company explained, will be available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can avail this offer. “The offer can be availed only within the first 30 days of purchasing or upgrading to a new 4G handset,” according to the statement.

It will be available to customers across India starting January 4 and will close on February 28, 2017.

Prepaid customers opting for Airtel’s ₹345 recharge will be eligible for the offer. In addition to free calling and 1GB data already promised, users will get 3GB of 4G data. “The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017,” the company clarified.

For postpaid customers, the offer of 3GB monthly free data is applicable on all MyPlan Infinity Plan.

Ajai Puri, Director – Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, said, “We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India’s fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel.”