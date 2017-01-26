Barra to join Facebook, head virtual reality arm

NEW WORLDS: In VR, the user has an immersive experience as in amovie scene or a place far away.File photo

more-in

Hugo Barra, vice-president at Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, will join Facebook to lead the company’s virtual reality efforts, including the Oculus VR team.

In a Facebook post, the CEO of the social networking giant Mark Zuckerberg said, “I’m excited that Hugo Barra is joining Facebook to lead all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team.”

Mr. Barra, who has also worked with Google previously, had announced his exit from Xiaomi earlier this week, saying he wanted to return to the Silicon Valley.

“Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They’ll enable us to experience completely new things and be more creative than ever before,” Mr. Zuckerberg said.

Responding to the post, Mr. Barra said it had been his dream to work in virtual reality “even back when AR/VR were just figments of science fiction“.

In a separate post on his profile, Mr. Barra said he was returning to Silicon Valley in a couple of months and will be joining Facebook as VP of virtual reality (VPVR) and lead the Oculus team.

“Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun always says that the highest calling of an engineer is to make technology breakthroughs quickly and readily available to the widest possible spectrum of humanity.

“That will be my mission at Facebook and I look forward to building the future of immersive technology with Mark Zuckerberg, Brendan Trexler Iribe, Mike Schroepfer, and the visionaries in the Oculus team,” he said.

Mr. Barra was instrumental in Xiaomi expanding outside of its home market to geographies such as India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and more recently 20 other markets, including Russia, Mexico, and Poland.

The top job at Oculus has been vacant since last month, when its CEO Brendan Iribe stepped down to run one of the other divisions.

Facebook had acquired Oculus in 2014. At the time, Mr. Zuckerberg had said of the acquired company, in his blog, “They build virtual reality technology, like the Oculus Rift headset. When you put it on, you enter a completely immersive computer-generated environment, like a game or a movie scene or a place far away. The incredible thing about the technology is that you feel like you're actually present in another place with other people.”