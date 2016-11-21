BSE implements artificial intelligence mechanism for rumour detection

more-in

BSE implements AI mechanism for rumour detection

MUMBAI: BSE has introduced a data analytics-based solution that relies on artificial intelligence to track news related to listed companies on digital media using social media. The primary objective of the tool is to detect and mitigate potential risks of market manipulation and rumours, and to reduce information asymmetry arising from it on digital media platforms, including social media, said a BSE statement, It would provide accurate information involving listed companies and the BSE through the exchange website for the benefit of investors, it said. In order to further deepen its regulatory oversight to newer channels of communication in capital markets, BSE has adopted the solution that employed an advanced level combination of statistical modeling and big data analytics. — Special Correspondent