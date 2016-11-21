Business

BSE implements artificial intelligence mechanism for rumour detection

more-in

BSE implements AI mechanism for rumour detection

MUMBAI: BSE has introduced a data analytics-based solution that relies on artificial intelligence to track news related to listed companies on digital media using social media. The primary objective of the tool is to detect and mitigate potential risks of market manipulation and rumours, and to reduce information asymmetry arising from it on digital media platforms, including social media, said a BSE statement, It would provide accurate information involving listed companies and the BSE through the exchange website for the benefit of investors, it said. In order to further deepen its regulatory oversight to newer channels of communication in capital markets, BSE has adopted the solution that employed an advanced level combination of statistical modeling and big data analytics. — Special Correspondent

Post a Comment
More In Business
economy (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 11:53:20 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/BSE-implements-artificial-intelligence-mechanism-for-rumour-detection/article16672004.ece

© The Hindu