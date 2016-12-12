Ayurvedic products to be growth-driver for Dabur

In this photograph taken on November 6, 2014, an Indian visitor points to a herb on display during the sixth World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo

Ayurvedic products and ayurvedic medicines will be a major growth-driver for FMCG company Dabur which is embarking on a multi-pronged strategy of securing raw- material sources, propagating the concept in rural areas, and helping ayurveda colleges set up medicinal plant gardens to familiarise students with these plants. It aims to become the largest bulk-grower of rare medicinal herbs and a sub-brand is also in the works.

To woo the new generation, Dabur has re-launched its ayurvedic medicines and ethical products in a new attractive packaging to promote acceptance and appeal, Dr. Durga Prasad DIL’s marketing head, ayurveda said.

He told The Hindu that to help ayurveda students identify and study medicinal plants, the company was now planning to have small gardens within the medical colleges “We are hosting free health check-ups to needy people where DIL will provide ayurvedic medicines, investigation and treatment.. we are also doing this in rural areas”, he said.

Aiming to become the largest bulk-grower of rare medicinal herbs, it plans to increase its present captive-cultivation acreage from 2,700 acres to 3,800 acres by March 2017. These farms would be supplied ayurvedic saplings from the greenhouse that Dabur has in Pantnagar in Uttaranchal.

Dabur has about 800 ayurvedic medicines and sees ayurveda as a major growth-driver. Medicines, now contributing about Rs.300 crore to Dabur’s Rs.8,000 crore portfolio, will maintain a double-digit growth Dr. Prasad said.

In November, Sunil Duggal, DIL’s Chief Executive Officer had revealed plans for a sub-brand. “There is a huge amount of business which we can tap into in ayurvedic healthcare… this ayurvedic theme will cut across many categories and it will be unapologetically ayurveda…... and for that, we may even create a new brand... under the Dabur umbrella.”