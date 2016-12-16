Audi appoints Ansari as its India head

more-in

German luxury car manufacturer Audi, part of the Volkswagen Group, has announced the appointment of Rahil Ansari as the Head of Audi India, effective February 1, 2017. He will replace Joe King, who has been leading the company in India since 2013. Mr. Ansari moves to Audi India from Audi AG, where he heads the Global Pricing for Audi Genuine Parts for Audi AG Aftersales. He has a broad range of experience in finance, sales, network development, retail operations and aftersales business, the company said in a statement. “I am confident that Mr Ansari’s diverse global experience combined with the understanding of the Indian market will help to consolidate the brand presence,” said Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India Private Ltd. — Special Correspondent