Ambani applauds demonetisation move

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise old currency by describing it as bold and historic decision.

“By doing this, our Prime Minister has given the strongest possible push to the growth of a digitally-enabled, optimal-cash economy in India. This decision is an important step in his ongoing efforts to change the mindset of the people of India. Digitally-enabling transactions will help to create a fair, just, transparent and strong India and Indian economy. It will bring unprecedented accountability at every level. I believe that the common people will be the biggest beneficiaries of this change,” said Mr. Ambani.

Mr. Ambani believes that every Indian will have a digital ATM in their hands.

“No more will they have to travel and stand in queue for train tickets, bus tickets, and movie tickets, to pay bills for utilities, or to deposit and withdraw money from banks. Time saved is money earned. Therefore, I am absolutely confident that a digitally-enabled economy will help India become stronger — and every Indian becomes even stronger,” said Mr. Ambani.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for this historic decision, Mr. Ambani said, “With one single step, he has brought all the unproductive money into productive use. This will enhance credit flow in the economy and legitimate credit is the fuel that powers the engine of economic growth. This will provide credit to our farmers, small shopkeepers, traders and daily wage earners. Again, the biggest benefit of this goes to the ordinary Indian.”

Mukesh Ambani is bullish on the JioMoney application, a digital money wallet.