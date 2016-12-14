Business

Amazon takes on Netflix, unveils Prime Video Service

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, unveiled in India its streaming video service that could give tough competition to Netflix and home grown entertainment platforms like Hotstar. The e-commerce giant said ‘Amazon Prime Video’ will offer its prime members the largest selection of newly-released Bollywood and regional Indian blockbusters and Hollywood movies. It would also stream U.S. TV shows, kids programmes and award-winning Amazon Original Series such as “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

