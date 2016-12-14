Amazon takes on Netflix, unveils Prime Video Service

more-in

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, unveiled in India its streaming video service that could give tough competition to Netflix and home grown entertainment platforms like Hotstar. The e-commerce giant said ‘Amazon Prime Video’ will offer its prime members the largest selection of newly-released Bollywood and regional Indian blockbusters and Hollywood movies. It would also stream U.S. TV shows, kids programmes and award-winning Amazon Original Series such as “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”