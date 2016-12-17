Airlines want direct line to passengers

more-in

BAMBOLIM (Goa): Domestic airlines have approached the Centre to enable them to communicate directly with passengers in case of rescheduling of flights, especially during the fog season, citing difficulties in informing those who book their tickets through travel agents about flight delays and other critical information.

“Every morning, we wake up to fog in Delhi and I see irate customers on the social media asking us why they weren’t informed about the flight delay,” Vistara chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor said at the inaugural of the two-day India Aviation ICT Forum 2016, organised by global air transport IT provider SITA here.

“Now, 98 per cent of our customers may carry smartphones but we only have contact information of those who either book through us or are frequent flyer members. We don’t have contact information of 50 per cent of passengers who book through travel agents,” he said. On the sidelines, Mr. Kapoor said that roughly 75 per cent of all airline tickets are booked through travel agents at present.

“Any technology solution that can integrate passenger information with our database in addition to regulatory solution would be a game-changer and make travel hassle-free for customers,” he said.

An airline executive said most travel agents do not share contact information of passengers fearing airlines may take away their customer base. Another airline executive said that it has approached the government to frame regulations to make it mandatory for travel portals to pass on passengers’ contact information to airlines.

“In nine out of 10 complaints, we find that travel agents haven’t shared the contact details of passengers with us,” said SpiceJet senior vice-president and head of in-flight services Kamal Hingorani.

“We have requested the government to make Aadhaar or any other single identification mandatory for flight bookings so that the contact details of passengers are captured,” Mr. Hingorani said at the sidelines of the event.

Airline IT report

Domestic airlines and airports are expected to ramp up their spending towards technology in 2017, according to SITA’s 2016 IT Trends Benchmark study released here. Around 80 per cent of the airports are expecting an IT budget increase in 2017 over 2016 compared to 58 per cent airports globally, the report said. Over the next three years, 80 per cent of airlines and 67 per cent of airports plan major projects developing mobile services for passengers, the report added. Further, around 83 per cent of airports plan major passenger self-service initiatives in the next three years.

(The correspondent was invited by SITA to attend its India ICT Aviation Forum 2016 in Goa)