Aachi honoured for empowering disabled

Aachi group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director A.D. Padmasingh Isaac was presented the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) 2016 under “The Best employer’ category. The award was conferred by President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on December 3, 2016 on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This year, the Screening Committee received 908 applications under 14 different categories. A total of 78 individuals/institutions were selected and conferred the awards. Aachi group and Mr. Isaac have bagged several awards that includes Helping Hand to Humanity, CSR Excellence Award and Trail blazers among others. — Special Correspondent

