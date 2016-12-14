ASK Pravi invests in Gho Agro

more-in

ASK Pravi Private Equity Opportunities Fund has invested Rs.50 crore in Chennai-based Gho Agro Pvt. Ltd.. for a minority stake. Gho Agro offers a wide range of milk and milk-products under the brand name GHO. It will use the fund to expand and upgrade its milk processing facility and enrich its product offering in the dairy segment. Vimal Chordia, Gho Agro Managing Director said: “The capital infusion will strengthen our position in the market and help us expand to newer geographies. The invested funds will be utilized towards branding and expansion of our product portfolio. We plan to add a new range of value added products like Specialty Cheese, Greek Style Yoghurt and Milk Shakes etc.” Gho Agro offers a range of dairy products, including liquid milk, curd, paneer, ghee, lassi, khova and buttermilk. The Company has a strong customer base, comprising both retail and institutional customers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It operates a state of the art dairy plant in Ulundurpet, Tamil Nadu. — Special Correspondent