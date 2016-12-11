AI’s Q2 losses jump on lease rentals, forex losses

more-in

National carrier Air India has, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, turned “notorious” again. The airline has posted its second consecutive operational losses in the second quarter this year.

Its operational losses rose 56 per cent to Rs.461 crore in the second quarter of 2016-17 compared to Rs.296 crore in the same period in the previous year, according to the airline’s provisional results. The airline’s operating loss stood at Rs.246 crore in the first quarter this year.

Terming Air India “notorious” for reporting losses for decades during his Independence Day speech, Mr Modi had said that the government had “succeeded” in turning around the operations of Air India into an “operational profit-making” company during last year. For the first time in close to a decade, Air India reported an operating profit of Rs.105 crore in 2015-16.

The airline’s net losses, however, declined to Rs.508 crore in July-September this year compared with Rs.1,197 crore a year ago.

“The operational losses rose mainly on account of additional lease rental of Rs.200 crore in this quarter due to sale and lease-back of nine Boeing 787 aircraft. In addition to this, losses on account of exchange rate fluctuation (due to the weakening of the rupee) stood at Rs.100 crore,” a senior Air India official said, adding 70 per cent of the airline’s expenses are dollar-denominated.

A fare war by competitive airlines continued to impact AI’s revenue yields which declined by six per cent in the second quarter, a senior AI official said. The executive said the airline’s overall average fares were 7-10 per cent lower than in the previous year. However, the airline managed to fill more seats due to lower fares with 76 per cent booked seats compared to 74.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Air India itself had triggered a fare war in July-September with its last-minute ticket sale scheme under which it offered fares equivalent to AC second-class of Rajdhani Express. The Minister of State Civil Aviation had informed Parliament that 21,678 passengers had availed the scheme between July 9 and September 30.

While the airline’s passenger revenues rose 2.8 per cent to Rs.3,855 crore, its operational revenue rose by 4.4 per cent to Rs.4,814 crore in the second quarter this year. However, the airline’s operational expenses also increased by 7.5 per cent to Rs.5,275 crore in July-September. An airline executive said the increase in expenses is on account of increase in flight operations by 7.2 per cent in this quarter.

Under the turnaround plan, the airline is projected to see an operating profit of Rs.1,086 crore in 2016-17.