AGS Health starts work on fifth delivery centre in Chennai

AGS Health, analytics driven and technology enabled Revenue cycle management company, commenced work on its fifth delivery centre in Chennai. Besides, it is planning to set up two more delivery centres at an investment of about Rs.34 crore.

“With the establishment of three more delivery centres, we will have 14 centres in India. Today, we started the work on the 500-seater new centre, which will be ready by early April 2017. The third centre in Hyderabad will be ready by the third quarter of 2017. We are yet to decide on the location for the third centre,” said Devendra Saharia, AGS Health Chief Executive Officer.

The Chennai-based company provides medical billing, medical coding and business analytics services to over 50 clients, 750 hospitals and 10,000 physicians across the US. Currently, it employs over 5,000 employees spread across 11 centres in India.

“About 80 per cent of our workforce are in Tamil Nadu. We have four centres each in Chennai and Vellore, two in Hyderabad and one in Noida. Over the next one year, we will be hiring 1,500 people. The investments in Chennai and Hyderabad will be Rs.10 crore each and Rs.8 crore for the third centre,” he said.

Mr. Saharia said they have been growing at 45 per cent annually and hence the expansion cost would be met through internal accruals. The company will close 2016-17 with a revenue of $50 million and the following year $75 million. “It would take two years to touch $100 million mark,” he said.