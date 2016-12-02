63 moon unveils new solution

Business

63 moons technologies limited (formerly FTIL) has announced the introduction of new solutions on its ODIN platform that are based around Artificial Intelligence (AI); Social, Mobile, Analytics & Cloud (SMAC); Cognitive Computing and Natural Language Processing (NLP), the company said in statement. These solutions would revolutionise the way brokerage services are offered and investments are done, it added. Keshav Samant, President & CEO – Brokerage Technology Solution of 63 moons said, “ODIN Voice and ODIN Bot are examples of how AI based conversational user interfaces will completely disrupt the way people transact in the future.” he said. — Special Correspondent

