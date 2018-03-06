6,000 staff unpaid: Aircel

more-in

Salaries for more than 6,000 employees of Aircel have remained unpaid since the beginning of February. The telecom operator does not have funds to pay its employees, or water and electricity bills.

The debt-laden firm has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to appoint an interim resolution professional (IRP) at the earliest to ‘ascertain economic safeguards’.

‘Serious urgency’

Janak Dwarkadas, senior counsel appearing for Aircel told The Hindu, “There is serious urgency to hear the matter as the company wants to continue essential services. We need certain economic safeguards as the company’s employees [have been] unpaid since February. One [also] needs to pay electricity and water bills to continue services.”

Aircel Ltd., along with Aircel Cellular Ltd. and Dishnet Wireless Ltd. had filed for bankruptcy at the NCLT on February 28, citing high unsustainable debt, price wars, and legal and regulatory challenges.

Justice M.K. Sawant adjourned the matter to March 8, for further hearing. Loss of subscribers resulting in an operating loss for the company has come in the wake of Reliance Jio entering the market in 2016 with an aggressive pricing strategy.

Aircel has outstanding debt of ₹50,000 crore, of which ₹15,000 crore is due to financial creditors, while ₹35,000 crore is to be paid to operational creditors including tower companies, system integrators, IT firms and telecom equipment makers. The telco also owes dues to vendors such as the security agency, housekeeping staff and distributors.

Aircel, majority owned by Malaysia’s Maxis Communications, had earlier planned to merge with Reliance Communications but the merger fell through.