Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, said his government has decided to do away with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in an effort to curb the menace of black money in India. What followed was a bit of chaos, with people rushing to ATMs, cash deposit machines and petrol bunks in search of lower denominations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, said his government has decided to do away with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in an effort to curb the menace of black money in India. What followed was a bit of chaos, with people rushing to ATMs, cash deposit machines and petrol bunks in search of lower denominations.