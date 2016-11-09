SLIDESHOW

A farewell to 500s and 1000s


Nov 9, 2016

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, said his government has decided to do away with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in an effort to curb the menace of black money in India. What followed was a bit of chaos, with people rushing to ATMs, cash deposit machines and petrol bunks in search of lower denominations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, said his government has decided to do away with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in an effort to curb the menace of black money in India. What followed was a bit of chaos, with people rushing to ATMs, cash deposit machines and petrol bunks in search of lower denominations.

Related:‘Systems in place to manage change process’
Related:‘Corruption, black money & terrorism are festering sores’
Related:Banks go on a war footing to replace notes
Related:India Inc. hails move, sees deflationary effect
Related:Rs. 500, Rs. 1000 currency notes to be out of circulation from midnight
Related:Move was in the pipeline for months



More slideshows in these sections

Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Business Bottomline

Will Tatas snare Mistry in their shareholding web?

Up to 30% stake of Tata Sons in listed firms may give it ammo as a shareholder to oust Mistry from these companies »

India could learn from U.K.’s advanced manufacturing ‘districts’

Indians have the intellectual capacity to do what they want

Venture-funded, hot idlis in your kitchen

Rate cut: Economic panacea for all ills?

Read More »

Industry

Ford to set up global unit in Chennai

Ford pleased with India operations

Support small enterprises to boost India’s exports: President

‘Spike in import coal prices may turn away consumers’

Tata independent directors’ roles come under a cloud

India Inc. hails move, sees deflationary effect

Cyrus Mistry hunkers down for a long battle

Run-up to Mistry’s ouster

May lauds JLR’s success

SoftBank writes down $555 million in India investments

Economy

India unfazed by rising protectionism: Jaitley

Federal Bank to expand in five more states

Demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes: RBI explains

Demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs. 1000: Who says what

India to raise work permit issue with Canada, U.K.

Markets

India’s gold demand drops 28% in Q3: WGC

Sensex spurts for 2nd day, up 132 points on US election optimism

Rupee jumps to 1-mth high vs dollar; ends up 12 paise at 66.62

Brokerages see stock upside, amid Tata boardroom tussle

Global gold demand dips 10% to 993 tonnes in Q3: WGC

Sensex pares gains to trade flat in late morning deals

Rupee recovers 5 paise in opening trade

Sensex rallies 185 pts on FBI relief for Clinton

Sensex rallies 317 points on FBI reprieve for Clinton

Rupee down 5 paise, stronger equities contain fall

The Hindu Businessline
Most Popular


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Business

No more Rs. 500, 1000 notes: All you need to know

ATMs will not function for two days from midnight of Nov. 08; New Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000 notes to be released later by RBI. »