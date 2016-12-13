‘Probe on against RBI employee’

more-in

Following the arrest of a Reserve Bank of India employee in Bengaluru over allegations of irregularities while exchanging currency, the central bank on Tuesday said the matter was being investigated. It also clarified that the accused was a junior level staff.

“It was a junior functionary of the RBI and it was reported by the investigating agency that he was recorded as present in a bank branch where these kinds of transactions were happening,” RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said while briefing news agencies. A recording of the interview has been put up on the RBI’s website.

“The employee concerned has been suspended, we have instituted investigation and due action would be taken once the details are known,” he said.

‘No notice’

Mr. Mundra, however, dismissed speculation that the RBI had issued any show-cause notice to Axis Bank.

Following allegations of irregularities in transactions relating to deposit and exchange of notes by Axis Bank officials, there were rumours that the RBI would cancel its bank licence, which was denied by the banking regulator. He, however, said the RBI had issued elaborate instructions to the managements of all banks centrally check data and to pursue any inconsistencies through their internal audit mechanisms.

“RBI supervisors are also carrying out similar exercises on the various data points of banks and whenever any untoward transactions or actions are noticed, due action would be pursued,” Mr. Mundra said, adding that banks have taken action against such staff.

Rs.12.44 lakh crore

Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said Rs.12.44 lakh crore had been deposited in Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes, till December 10, from the time it was decided that these notes would not be a legal tender. The decision came into effect from November 9.

As on November 8, a total of 17,165 million pieces of Rs.500 notes and 6,858 million of Rs.1,000 notes were in circulation, amounting to Rs.15.44 lakh crore. Mr. Gandhi said 21.8 billion pieces in various denominations were issued in the period, totalling Rs.4.61 lakh crore. Of the new notes issued, 1.7 billion were higher denomination notes — that is, Rs.2,000 and Rs.500.

“The system has been continuously gearing up for supporting the circulation of notes in the hands of the public,” he said, urging the public not to hoard currency.