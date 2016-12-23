‘Only 50% of India has high-speed connectivity’

more-in

BENGALURU: Telecom network provider Nokia said only about 50 per cent of the country was equipped with high-speed telecom connectivity.

However, the company added that the Centre’s push towards optical network smart cities and the rollout of 3G and 4G services to smaller towns would enable the digitisation in the country.

“We are seeing faster adoption of 3G and 4G in the country and for digitisation, connectivity plays a major role. As per our estimates 50 per cent of the country has strong network that can enable digitisation and cashless transactions. The government's focus project like digital India and smart cities will drive it further,” said Randeep Raina, Head of Technology-India, Nokia.

A recent report from the company on mobile broadband performance in India called MBiT Index report said the 4G LTE device ecosystem in India witnessed a growth of over eight-fold in 2015, setting the stage for further data traffic growth in 2016. Further, it said there was a 85 per cent year-on-year 3G traffic growth in 2015 following increase in the device availability.

Nokia which recently acquired French telecom major Alcatel-Lucent is now focusing mainly on the network equipment business. The company also said the government's push towards smart cities offers it a huge potential for growth in the country. When asked about the smart city projects the company is working on, the official declined to divulge details.

“As a network provider we have a significant role to play in the smart cities projects as network is one of the major infrastructures to create smart city. Many projects are in the RFP stages and lots of discussions are happening. We adopt different models while pitching for different smart city projects,” added Mr. Raina.

Nokia is also working with leading telcos, internet service providers and enterprise customers in areas such as IoT, smart cities among others.

Apart from this, Nokia also plans to work with startup in Bengaluru and will act as an incubator to help create an ecosystem to develop solutions for smart cities and IoT.