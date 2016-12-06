‘OPEC output cut may hike petrol, diesel prices 5-8%’

more-in

Petrol prices are expected to rise 5-8 per cent and that of diesel by 6-8 per cent over the next 3-4 months due to a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut crude oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day, according to Crisil Research.

“The price of Brent crude could increase to $50-55 per barrel by March 2017 following OPEC’s move, and if it surges to $60 as some believe, the price of petrol could touch Rs.80 and diesel Rs.68 per litre,” according to the Crisil report.

The report noted that domestic demand might be subdued in the short-term due to demonetisation and the resultant slowdown in economic growth, but added that this would rebound once currency in circulation reverts to normal levels.

The report also pointed out that rising crude prices could greatly benefit public sector refiners in India by boosting their gross refining margins (GRM).

“In December, the average price of Brent is seen over $50,” the report said. “Given that refiners typically book crude 30-40 days in advance, prices for December delivery will be lower, about $46—as was seen in November. This inventory gain is what will boost GRMs of public sector refiners in the third quarter to $6-7 per barrel levels from $3.8 in the second quarter.”

That said, the efficacy of OPEC’s decision lies in the decision of the member states to adhere to it or not, according to Crisil.

“A cut in production always lifts prices, but the success of the OPEC agreement depends on adherence,” the report said. “Previously, there have been instances of members breaking away from the cartel because of domestic compulsions.”

Crisil also pointed out that there are factors that will put brakes on a runway rise in crude oil prices.

“Shale oil production from many reserves such as the Bakken Field in North Dakota, and Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas become profitable if crude prices are at $50-55,” the report said. Approximately, 0.3-0.4 million barrels per day of production could return from these areas.”