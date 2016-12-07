‘Notes withdrawal will not impact RBI balance sheet’

more-in

The currency note withdrawal will have no impact on the balance sheet of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), asserted Governor Urjit Patel. The Governor’s assertion comes in the wake of intense speculation that RBI would transfer the gain arising out of the currency note withdrawal to the Central Government.

No dividends

“The withdrawal of legal tender characteristic status does not extinguish any of the RBI’s balance sheet (items). And, therefore, there is no implication on the balance sheet as of now. So that question does not arise as of now,” Mr. Patel said during the post-policy media meet when asked if the RBI would transfer its gain to the government.

“Not just by the withdrawal of the legal tender character…no,” Mr. Patel reiterated when asked whether there would be a special dividend.

There has been speculation that RBI could gain following the demonetisation exercise with its liabilities shrinking, as the black money in the system was not expected to be deposited in bank accounts. Every year, RBI transfers its surplus to the government.

It had been widely speculated that with the windfall gain, RBI could pay a special dividend to the Government. Reports have also suggested that the RBI Act may have to be amended if the Government wanted such a dividend.

RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said Rs.11.55 lakh crore had been deposited in banks following the note ban. The Centre had earlier said that the total value of the Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes prior to the withdrawal was Rs.15.44 lakh crore.

RBI officials said the decision to withdraw the notes, was taken after much consideration. “The decision was not taken in haste but after detailed deliberations. RBI and the government were conscious of certain immediate difficulties that the public at large will face,” Mr. Gandhi said.