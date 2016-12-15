‘I can become an Indian citizen’

more-in

Close on the heels of Indian Internet entrepreneurs pitching for policies to favour domestic firms, Travis Kalanick, founder and CEO of ride-hailing provider Uber on Thursday said he was willing to do anything to protect his company from such protectionist attitudes.

Mr. Kalanick, in a fireside chat with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, added that he would even apply for Indian citizenship if it helps in dealing with regulations better. “If it is about whether I am personally Indian, I will apply to be a citizen of India if this is what gets us over the hump. I think at the end of the day it is about the innovation that is being brought, it is about how we are serving; are we bringing efficiency and positive outcomes for our riders, I think we are. I do not agree with all the comments out there.”

Recently, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal and Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal had pitched for enforcing protectionist policies tlagainst foreign-origin rivals -- Amazon and Uber, while accusing these firms of dumping capital to acquire customers and become monopolies in the country.

Countering allegations of capital dumping Mr Kalanick said Ola is as foreign a company as Uber. “Our competitors have also raised enormous amount of Capital, we have operations globally and we bring capital for our global operations. At the end of the day both companies have taken so much investments that vast majority of my company as well as vast majority of Ola is foreign now,” he said.

He added that both his company and Ola’s target in the coming months and years would be to break even.