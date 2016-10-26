Sponsored Content

After the overwhelming response last year, CENTA TPO 2016 will be held on December 3, 2016, in 23 cities, with 11 Subject Tracks and two Challenger Tracks to choose from

“I am overwhelmed! This is, by far, the best thing that has happened to me in a long time.... Attending KINSES 2016 in Dubai was an eye opener as it allowed me to meet dynamic people from across the globe. The TPO is truly a noble endeavour. May it continue to grow and flourish in the coming years,” Mansa Pande, CENTA TPO 2015 topper

Mansa is not alone in her experiences. Many of the 533 winners announced by CENTA for TPO 2015 have stories to share. The CENTA Teaching Professionals' Olympiad aims to reward, recognise and celebrate teachers and the teaching profession. “We are hugely encouraged and deeply humbled by the response to the very first edition last year. It was amazing to see over 5,000 registrations and even more amazing to see teachers travelling long distances, from almost 300 cities, towns and villages to one of the TPO centres”, says Ramya Venkataraman, Founder & CEO of CENTA. Ninety-three per cent of the participants, in the post-TPO feedback survey, said that TPO should be held regularly and majority said that they would actively encourage other teachers to participate. TPO will now be an annual initiative.

Shivani Nagrath, teacher from a private school in Delhi, after being profiled in The Hindu, received a letter from a teacher in a remote village in Tamil Nadu, asking for her mentorship – several hand-holding conversations followed. Sangeeta Agrawal, Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher and topper of the Chemistry subject track, found herself in conversation with Cherie Blair, noted British barrister and wife of Britain's former PM, Tony Blair, at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai.

The Hindu is the title sponsor for TPO 2016, while the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is the primary partner. The prizes are bigger too. For example, all 13 subject track toppers will be invited and sponsored to attend the Global Education and Skills Conference 2017 by the Varkey Foundation. The national topper and all State toppers will be profiled in The Hindu group of publications. Several winners can look forward to the unique opportunity of co-authoring a book to be published by Central Square Foundation. HT Parekh Foundation is supporting several cash awards, including three awards of Rs. 1 lakh each, and so on.

Prachi Windlass, Director of Education, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, says, "We are very happy to be the primary partner to the TPO. Recognising and rewarding the teaching profession is important to bring about positive change in education. We are also excited about the learnings that TPO throws up for teacher professional development".

Registrations for the CENTA Teaching Professionals' Olympiad TPO 2016 are open on www.tpo-india.org

The CENTA Teaching Professionals' Olympiad is also the first step to the CENTA certification. Registrations for TPO 2016 continue on www.tpo-india.org and will close on October 31st, Monday.

What is TPO Challenger?

TPO Challenger is an in-depth test of subject expertise as well as classroom practice in the context of the particular subject, and involves taking an additional one hour test after the main TPO. TPO Challenger hopes to identify ‘master teachers in the subject’.

Test centres In 23 cities

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurugram / Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi / Cochin, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Patna, Pune, Udaipur & Vijayawada.

Benefits

• Experience national recognition with The Hindu profiling winners

• Get invited and sponsored to attend the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai

• Co-author a book with fellow winners, facilitated by Central Square Foundation

• Win cash awards - including Rs. 1 Lakh for each of three winners

