Take part in the marquee event of Chennai city!

One of the biggest running events in India, The Wipro Chennai Marathon is coming to Chennai on Sunday, Dec 11th, 2016. For the past four months, beginners and old hands alike have been training for the big day! Right now, hectic preparations are underway to put together this epic road race, and TWCM fever is certainly gripping the city!

If you are not a runner or haven’t jumped on the band wagon this year, don’t worry. You can still play a part in this wonderful display of human spirit and enterprise, as a volunteer. The organizing team seeks volunteers at cheer stations all along the route and you can be one of them!

TWCM is a marquee event of the city — one that showcases Chennai in its full splendor. The race route goes past various landmarks of Chennai including the Madhya Kailash temple, Santhome Church, Marina Lighthouse, and Napier’s Bridge. The full marathoners run both the Besant Nagar and Marina beach stretches. The Adyar flyover is going to be completely blocked – not with traffic but with runners! Runners from all across the country (and a few from abroad) will be in the city taking part in the race, and you can help them have a great time here!

Write to us at volunteers@thewiprochennaimarathon.org or sign up at http://www.thewiprochennaimarathon.com/volunteers.php or even just come out of your homes and welcome the runners as they explore the limits of their endurance and complete the challenging course. You can stay abreast of all the information at http://www.facebook.com/TheWiproChennaiMarathon

Here is your chance to become part of TWCM16! Don’t miss it. The Wipro Chennai Marathon 2016 is powered by The Hindu.