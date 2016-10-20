We announce the shortlist for The Hindu Young World – Goodbooks Awards 2017 in two categories.

Shalini Srinivasan for Gangamma’s Gharial (Penguin)

Ritu Khoda and Vanita Pai for Eye Spy Indian Art (Takshila Publications)

Arefa Tehsin for Wild in the Backyard (Penguin)

Andaleeb Wajid for When She Went Away (Duckbill)

Taposhi Ghoshal for The Story of Hanuman (Red Turtle)

Priya Kuriyan for Princess Easy Pleasy (Karadi Tales)

Mihir Joglekar for Cricket for the Crocodile (Penguin)

Shrujana Niranjani Shridhar for Ammu’s Kawandi (Katha)

Congratulations to the authors, illustrators and publishers who have made it to the shortlist.

The winners will be announced at The Hindu Lit for Life Festival at Chennai in January 2017.