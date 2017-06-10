The ghosts come back

more-in

In Satyajit Ray’s memoirs of his childhood, Jakhan Chhoto Chhilam (When I was Young), there’s an adorable little snippet on the experience of watching Uncle Tom’s Cabin, the movie, in the erstwhile Globe cinema hall of Calcutta. In the adaptation of the novel young Ray had watched with his family, Uncle Tom returns from the dead after a fatal fall down the stairs, preceded by a merciless bout of whipping by his master, Simon Legree.

Ray describes the moment when Legree lashes the whip at the ghost now advancing steadily, laughing, towards him. At this juncture, one of Ray’s uncles, Kalumama, who had been watching spellbound, sprang up from his seat and exclaimed loudly in the packed movie hall, “You rascal, you whip someone in this way?!... Devil! Now you will pay for your sins!

Pared down a bit, Kalumama’s indignation just about sums up the feeling of all individuals, except, perhaps, of the present POTUS and his followers, towards injustice—racial in this particular instance, and human in general. To read Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-wining novel, The Underground Railroad, about slavery in 19th century America, is to experience this outrage over and over again for 366 pages. Canings, roasting, mutilation and hangings of slaves recur in ceaseless cycles, punctuated by fleeting dreams of escape. There are ghosts as well—minds sickened by their own misdeeds—which bring a kind of retribution.

There can, of course, be no easy resolution to the debate of the correct way, if any, of representing the horrors of history. Whitehead’s matter-of-fact style is undoubtedly effective but the piling up of atrocities also tends to numb after a point. Writers on slavery, racial oppression, apartheid—greats such as Toni Morrison, J.M. Coetzee—have not flinched from the violence inherent in the history. But they have also looked—and made the reader look—if not beyond, then further beneath, to perceive, say, the banality of evil. In Whitehead’s book, however, evil is present in all its dramatic glory and is located firmly in the whip-wielding white masters. There are a few well-meaning white abolitionists, but they are as pale as their skin. The saviour, when he arrives for our hunted heroine, Cora, at the end, is coloured and probably a former slave like her (you can easily imagine Morgan Freeman in the role—Cora notices his “kind” eyes). With its distinctly drawn moral schema and easy political correctness, this is not an intellectually demanding book. Barack Obama has called it “terrific”—was he speaking as the first coloured president of the U.S. or as a common reader?

The underground railroad of the title is a metaphor made real. It refers to the clandestine network created by enlightened abolitionists to ferry slaves to freedom. It is a site where masters and slaves briefly lose their identities to merge into each other and it runs, significantly, at the subterranean plane. There are other primal levels where the union occurs. At those of sex and death, for instance. The deviant sexual practices of one of the plantation owners, James Randall, is narrated by his gloating valet to the slave workers in the farm. They are incredulous: “What kind of white man would willingly submit to the whip?”

The corpses of “niggers” are dug up from graves and sold to medical students for dissection. Yet “when [the medical students] put their blades to a colored cadaver, they did more for the cause of colored advancement than the most high-minded abolitionist. In death the negro became a human being. Only then was he the white man’s equal.”

The runaway slave, Cora, is haunted by her gruesome past in the plantations and her dreams of escape. Having found refuge in the attic of a sympathiser, she observes the white people in the park below. “They were ghosts themselves, caught between two worlds: the reality of their crimes, and the hereafter denied them for those crimes.” Cora realises that the land of these ghosts is a shade itself, since the document fundamental to its being, the Declaration of Independence, hardly means anything at all, given the realities. “America was a ghost in the darkness, like her.”

Abandoned by her mother, Cora has a waif’s obduracy. Although a slave by birth, she is never property, because her mind remains unbound. Belonging nowhere and travelling forever towards an elusive freedom, she becomes a mascot of the underground railroad and, by extension, of the ideal America.

In spite of the relentless violence in its pages, Underground Railroad is an inspirational book. Unsurprisingly, it comes with a recommendation by Oprah Winfrey. It could have been more satisfying as a literary work if it had plumbed the depths of motives instead of being motivational.

