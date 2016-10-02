Jignesh Mewani

I last reread Annihilation of Caste by Ambedkar. Given the present situation and the Dalit movement we are engaged in, I thought I should read it once more. I am now reading Persistence of Caste: The Khairlanji Murders and India’s Hidden Apartheid by Anand Teltumbde. I consider Teltumbde a major Dalit ideologue. His analysis is the sharpest; I have not learnt more from anyone else. Next I’d like to read Who Rules The World? by Noam Chomsky.

Jignesh Mewani is a journalist-turned-activist.

Jung Chang

I last read Look Back in Laughter: Oxford’s Postwar Golden Age by R. W. Johnson. The anecdotes are very funny. I am now reading New Selected Poems by Hans Magnus Enzensberger. This great German poet and literary giant has such an elegant touch that I read him every now and then.

Next I’d like to read Night of Fire by Colin Thubron. I know I will love this book as Thubron never fails to impress.

Jung Chang is the author of ‘Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China’ and ‘Mao: The Unknown Story’, among other books.