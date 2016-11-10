Lessons from life
Eighteen notes to inspire children.
Anubhavam Guru, Dr. Ezhumattoor Rajaraja Varma, Rs. 40
Historic treasure
Collection of articles that throw light on significant aspects of Indian and Kerala history.
Nalanda-Takhasila, Velayudhan Panikkassery, Rs. 110
On relationships
A man-woman bonding can be strange but at the same time unique, says the novel.
Geethaanjali, Shabitha M. K., Rs. 90
How things are
In five novellas, the author reflects upon burning issues in society.
Oraalkku Ethra Mannu Venam?, E. Santhosh Kumar, Rs. 130
Journey to freedom
The story of a traveller and his escape from penury and a meaningless life.
Christumas Dweepilekku Oru Yathra, M. A. Baiju, Rs. 140
Kerala@60
Discussions on various socio-political subjects confronting women in Kerala as the state completes 60 years of its formation on a linguistic basis.
Keralathinte Sthreecharithrangal Sthreemunnettangal, C.S. Chandrika, Rs. 340
