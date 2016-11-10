Lessons from life

Eighteen notes to inspire children.

Anubhavam Guru, Dr. Ezhumattoor Rajaraja Varma, Rs. 40

Historic treasure

Collection of articles that throw light on significant aspects of Indian and Kerala history.

Nalanda-Takhasila, Velayudhan Panikkassery, Rs. 110

On relationships

A man-woman bonding can be strange but at the same time unique, says the novel.

Geethaanjali, Shabitha M. K., Rs. 90

How things are

In five novellas, the author reflects upon burning issues in society.

Oraalkku Ethra Mannu Venam?, E. Santhosh Kumar, Rs. 130

Journey to freedom

The story of a traveller and his escape from penury and a meaningless life.

Christumas Dweepilekku Oru Yathra, M. A. Baiju, Rs. 140

Kerala@60

Discussions on various socio-political subjects confronting women in Kerala as the state completes 60 years of its formation on a linguistic basis.

Keralathinte Sthreecharithrangal Sthreemunnettangal, C.S. Chandrika, Rs. 340

